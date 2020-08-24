Dr. Omar El Abd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Abd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar El Abd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar El Abd, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
1
Newton Wellesley Interventional Spine, LLC378 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 489-5541
2
Spaulding Wellesley Outptnt Center65 Walnut St Ste 260, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-9144
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. El Abd is a magical life saver!
About Dr. Omar El Abd, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1831189364
Education & Certifications
- University of PA Hospital
- Montefiore Med Center
- Wyckoff Med Ctr/Cornell U
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- London College
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
