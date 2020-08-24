See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Omar El Abd, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar El Abd, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. El Abd works at Newton Wellesley Interventional Spine, LLC in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newton Wellesley Interventional Spine, LLC
    378 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 489-5541
  2. 2
    Spaulding Wellesley Outptnt Center
    65 Walnut St Ste 260, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-9144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Omar El Abd, MD

    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1831189364
    Education & Certifications

    • University of PA Hospital
    • Montefiore Med Center
    • Wyckoff Med Ctr/Cornell U
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    • London College
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar El Abd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Abd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El Abd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El Abd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El Abd has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Abd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. El Abd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Abd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Abd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Abd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

