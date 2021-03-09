Dr. Omar Durrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Durrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Durrani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Durrani works at
Locations
Bellaire Medical Plaza9440 Bellaire Blvd Ste 206, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (281) 985-5232
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best around. Very informative through every step of any procedures.
About Dr. Omar Durrani, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French, Mandarin, Spanish and Urdu
- 1982674206
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburg PA|Upmc
- Lahey Clinic|Los Angeles Countyhey Clinic
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp|Massachusetts General Hospital - Harvard Medical School
- Tulane University Medical School|Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durrani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durrani has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Durrani speaks French, Mandarin, Spanish and Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.