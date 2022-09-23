Dr. Omar Dukar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dukar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Dukar, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Dukar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Dukar works at
Locations
The Eye Group LLC1020 W Buena Vista Rd, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 423-3131
Envision Optical1449 Kimber Ln Ste 102A, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 423-3131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had wonderful experience today with Dr Dukar - will recommend highly
About Dr. Omar Dukar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
