Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD
Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - The Woodlands9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 486-8800
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
It’s difficult to convey how grateful I am to Dr. Dimachkieh for saving my wrist after I fractured my distal radius. I was very worried that night. As Dr. Dimachkieh arrived he brought a sense of calm and positivity that was priceless in those early moments. I immediately got the sense that this was going to be alright. I had complete confidence in him from the moment I met him. Before the surgery he explained his plan very clearly and thoroughly. Follow up appointments have been great as well. Dr. Dimachkieh goes over the X-rays in detail and makes absolutely sure that my questions are answered. He is really good at explaining things, never rushed. Most importantly the outcome has been terrific! My wrist seemed absolutely destroyed and Dr. Dimachkieh put it back together. It looks and functions normally again. He is a gifted surgeon who cares deeply about his patient’s outcomes. I’ll have gratitude for him as long as I live. Five stars. Highly recommend!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881989853
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
