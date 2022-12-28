Overview

Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Dimachkieh works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.