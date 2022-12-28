See All Orthopedic Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Dimachkieh works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marc Labbe, MD
Dr. Marc Labbe, MD
8 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Raheel Ali, MD
Dr. Raheel Ali, MD
8 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Price, MD
Dr. Eric Price, MD
8 (65)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - The Woodlands
    9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dimachkieh?

    Dec 28, 2022
    It’s difficult to convey how grateful I am to Dr. Dimachkieh for saving my wrist after I fractured my distal radius. I was very worried that night. As Dr. Dimachkieh arrived he brought a sense of calm and positivity that was priceless in those early moments. I immediately got the sense that this was going to be alright. I had complete confidence in him from the moment I met him. Before the surgery he explained his plan very clearly and thoroughly. Follow up appointments have been great as well. Dr. Dimachkieh goes over the X-rays in detail and makes absolutely sure that my questions are answered. He is really good at explaining things, never rushed. Most importantly the outcome has been terrific! My wrist seemed absolutely destroyed and Dr. Dimachkieh put it back together. It looks and functions normally again. He is a gifted surgeon who cares deeply about his patient’s outcomes. I’ll have gratitude for him as long as I live. Five stars. Highly recommend!
    John Pavlovsky — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dimachkieh to family and friends

    Dr. Dimachkieh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dimachkieh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD.

    About Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881989853
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimachkieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimachkieh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimachkieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimachkieh works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dimachkieh’s profile.

    Dr. Dimachkieh has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimachkieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimachkieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimachkieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimachkieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimachkieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Omar Dimachkieh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.