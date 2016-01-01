See All Nephrologists in Memphis, TN
Nephrology
22 years of experience
Dr. Omar Davis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Davis works at Interventional Nephrology in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifelinc Anesthesia Pllc
    2200 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 726-1130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
End-Stage Renal Disease
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Omar Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588767826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

