Overview

Dr. Omar Cabahug, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital.



Dr. Cabahug works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.