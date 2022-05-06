Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burschtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Uruguay and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Burschtin works at
Locations
Faculty Practice Associates Mount S5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-5656Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute10 Union Sq E Frnt 2A, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 420-2377Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so grateful for my visit today with Dr. Omar Burschtin. He was wonderful, kind, understanding, brilliant and so incredibly helpful and generous with his time. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821082058
Education & Certifications
- Univ Uruguay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burschtin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burschtin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burschtin has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burschtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burschtin speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Burschtin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burschtin.
