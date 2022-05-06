See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Uruguay and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Burschtin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Faculty Practice Associates Mount S
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-5656
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute
    10 Union Sq E Frnt 2A, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 420-2377
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821082058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Uruguay
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burschtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burschtin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burschtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burschtin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Burschtin’s profile.

    Dr. Burschtin has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burschtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Burschtin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burschtin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burschtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burschtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

