Overview

Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Uruguay and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Burschtin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.