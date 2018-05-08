See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Bhatti works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Eye Institute
    908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Spine Center at Harborview
    913 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 08, 2018
Dr. Bhatti is the best! He figured out what was causing my shoulder pain and now I'm back to competitive tennis. He listens well and came up with a good treatment plan. I highly recommend him and UW sports medicine to all!
— May 08, 2018
Photo: Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD
About Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831332428
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhatti works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bhatti’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

