Dr. Omar Bellorin-Marin, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (37)
Dr. Omar Bellorin-Marin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Bellorin-Marin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Robotic-Assisted Revisional Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Robotic-Assisted Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr. Bellorin is excellent and his staff are highly competent and caring . I was at ease during the entire process of my surgery. Thank you again!
    JME — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Omar Bellorin-Marin, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1083939433
    Fellowship
    New York Presbyterian Cornell University|New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    University Hospital of Caracas / Central University of Venezuela
    New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens|New York Presbyterian Queens
    Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine
    General Surgery
