Dr. Beidas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omar Beidas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Beidas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Beidas works at
Locations
1
Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7090
2
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-0700
3
Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery77 W Underwood St Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7090
4
Ohri LLC1111 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 841-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
7 months ago I was searching up for a Plastic Surgeon that can help me with my scar revision surgery. I was scared because this would have been my 3rd surgery on my upper eye lid and that point I had lost confidence of all the trauma I went thought. Without hope that the surgeon even reply to my question on social media I decided to give it a shot and ask him anyway. I was shocked that Dr. Beidas responded to me with no hesitation and once again gave me hope that one day my eye will look normal again. As promised he asked a nice lady named Gwen to call me and schedule an office consultation. I had the pleasure to visit Dr. Omar Beidas and his staff at the Downtown Orlando location. I had a wonderful and welcoming experience at my first visit. The ladies at the front desk and the back office are super nice. Ms. Barrero his surgical coordinator is super nice and explained the process to me. Wonderful experience with Dr. Beidas, staff and also with the Lake Mary Medical Pavilion.
About Dr. Omar Beidas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1184919102
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beidas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beidas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beidas works at
Dr. Beidas speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beidas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beidas.
