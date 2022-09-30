Overview

Dr. Omar Barakat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Episcopal Hospital



Dr. Barakat works at Baylor College of Medicine, General Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.