Dr. Omar Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Barakat, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Barakat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Episcopal Hospital
Dr. Barakat works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor College of Medicine, General Surgery7200 Cambridge St Ste 7B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-7306
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barakat?
I was diagnosed with stomach c on April 16, 2019. My baby was just 1yrs old. When other surgeons wanted me to keep an aggressive c tumor in my stomach, do chemo than have surgery. That just didn’t sit right with me. I look for another surgeon, and that’s when I met Dr. Barackat. He reviewed all my medical records on my first visit, and said, “ I’m taking this thing out of you.” Oh, how i wanted to hug him when he said those words. On May 29th i had surgery to remove the tumor. I want to thank God first than my wonderful surgeon Dr. Barakat. His decision saved my life! My little baby didn’t have to bury her momma. She’s 4yrs old and will be turning 5yrs old soon! If you are looking for a surgeon I highly recommend him! There’s no doubt in mind if i had listened to those other surgeons i know I wouldn’t be here today. I can not thank Dr. Barakat enough for making the right decision, that saved MY LIFE!!!
About Dr. Omar Barakat, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1649260969
Education & Certifications
- Episcopal Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barakat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barakat works at
Dr. Barakat has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barakat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.