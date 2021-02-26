See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Omar Barakat, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar Barakat, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital

Dr. Barakat works at Radiologic Associates NW IN in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Radiologic Associates NW IN
    85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 464-4891
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  2. 2
    Vascular & Interventional Institute
    3907 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-8118
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Vein & Laser Institute - Crown Point
    11035 Broadway Ste A, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-8118
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Vein & Laser Institute
    8230 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-8118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Health- Porter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Very professional, patient, caring, explains everything very well, I was very nervous for my thyroid biopsy and he reassured me it was nothing to be afraid of. He was right. Great experience!
    Ashley — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Omar Barakat, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114190782
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barakat has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barakat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

