Dr. Omar Barakat, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital



Dr. Barakat works at Radiologic Associates NW IN in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.