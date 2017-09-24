Dr. Omar Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Baker, MD
Dr. Omar Baker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Riverside Pediatric Group1111 HUDSON ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 942-9320
Riverside Pediatric Group714 10th St Ste 3, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 863-3346
Riverside Pediatrics46 Essex St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 360-2228
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Baker is a great doctor. He has wonderful staff that are also nice and helpful. Highly recommend him.
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, Chinese, Gujarati, Russian, Tagalog and Urdu
- New York University
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker speaks Arabic, Arabic, Chinese, Gujarati, Russian, Tagalog and Urdu.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.