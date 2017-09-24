Overview

Dr. Omar Baker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Riverside Pediatric Group PC in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.