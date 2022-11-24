See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Omar Awais, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Omar Awais, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois, Upmc East, Upmc Hamot, Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Awais works at Robert T. Johnston MD Pllc in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Robert T. Johnston MD Pllc
    1400 Locust St Ste 5106, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 232-5665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn Highlands Dubois
  • Upmc East
  • Upmc Hamot
  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Hiatal Hernia
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Hiatal Hernia

Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Professional compassionate treatment provided in timely manner
    Patricia Randecker — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Omar Awais, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164494902
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Awais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awais works at Robert T. Johnston MD Pllc in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Awais’s profile.

    Dr. Awais has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awais on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Awais. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awais.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

