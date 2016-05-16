Dr. Omar Atiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- AR
- Little Rock
- Dr. Omar Atiq, MD
Dr. Omar Atiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Atiq, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and UAMS Medical Center.
Dr. Atiq works at
Locations
-
1
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 526-6990
-
2
Ldc Cardiac Rehab. LLC7200 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 535-2800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Acinar Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Acquired Aplastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Adult
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 1
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 2
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 3
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 4
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 5
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 6
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 7
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Related to Alkylating Agent
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Related to Topoisomerase Type II Inhibitor
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Adult
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma of Lung
- View other providers who treat Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adolescent Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adult Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adult Cerebral Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Adult Chronic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Ampullary Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Anal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Angiosarcoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Aplastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Appendix Cancer
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)
- View other providers who treat B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Basal Type Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Basosquamous Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Benign Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Glioma
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Recurrence
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bronchogenic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Counseling
- View other providers who treat Cancer Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Cancer Treatment Complications
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebellar Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Choriocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Cold Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat D-Negative Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (D - HUS)
- View other providers who treat D-Negative Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Pregnancy Related
- View other providers who treat D-Positive Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (D + HUS)
- View other providers who treat Diamond-Blackfan Anemia
- View other providers who treat Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
- View other providers who treat Distal Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Cancer
- View other providers who treat Epidermoid Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Facial Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Familial Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Familial Renal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Follicular Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Glassy Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Glioma
- View other providers who treat Growth Factor Therapy
- View other providers who treat Gum Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hematologic Problems
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatocellular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatocellular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Spherocytosis
- View other providers who treat Hip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Invasive Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Joint Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Leukemia, Myeloid, Aggressive-Phase
- View other providers who treat Leukemia, Myeloid, Philadelphia - Negative
- View other providers who treat Leukemia, Myeloid, Philadelphia - Positive
- View other providers who treat Limb Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS)
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Male Genital System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Male Genitourinary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Malignant Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Malignant Glioma
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Medullary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Megaloblastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Mesothelioma
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia
- View other providers who treat MSI-H Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat MSI-L Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat MSS Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Multiple Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Muscle Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myelpathic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nerve Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer, Familial
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Anemia
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Sideroblastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Oligodendroglioma
- View other providers who treat Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Parotid Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Penile Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pernicious Anemia
- View other providers who treat Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Radiation Therapy
- View other providers who treat Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts
- View other providers who treat Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts-1
- View other providers who treat Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts-2
- View other providers who treat Renal Cell Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Secondary Cold Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Secretory Breast Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Sezary's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sideroblastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Sideroblastic Anemia With Spinocerebellar Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Sideroblastic Anemia, Pyridoxine-Responsive, Autosomal Recessive
- View other providers who treat Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Cancer
- View other providers who treat Spindle Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Spleen Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sporadic Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer, Familial
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Therapy-Related Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Transitional Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Tubular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Atiq?
He is very knowledgeable about new treatments. He has taken care of me two times for cancer treatment and I won't see anyone else. Love him
About Dr. Omar Atiq, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1770549511
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Loyola U Hosp-Hines Va Hosp
- Loyola Hines VA
- Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atiq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atiq accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atiq works at
Dr. Atiq has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Atiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.