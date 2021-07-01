Overview

Dr. Omar Atassi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Atassi works at Wisconsin Institute of Urology SC in Neenah, WI with other offices in Ripon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.