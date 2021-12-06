See All Family Doctors in Plant City, FL
Dr. Omar Aref

Family Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Omar Aref is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL. 

Dr. Aref works at Optum - Family Medicine in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1707 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 (813) 756-5695

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  South Florida Baptist Hospital
  St. Joseph's Hospital

Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening

Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 06, 2021
    I've been with Dr Omar Aref for around 10 years. After going through a few other primary doctors, who were terrible, I stumbled across him and he's has been great. He listens and is easy to talk to. Highly recommend.
    Emilio Bendever — Dec 06, 2021
    About Dr. Omar Aref

    Family Medicine
    English, Arabic
    1235106675
    Dr. Omar Aref is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Aref has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aref has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Aref works at Optum - Family Medicine in Plant City, FL.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Aref. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aref, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aref appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

