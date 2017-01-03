Dr. Omar Araim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Araim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Araim, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Araim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Araim works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Services1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 210, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-8272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Araim?
Dr. Araim saved my life a couple of years ago after a botched cardiac catherization surgery left me bleeding internally by another doctor in town. After a few hours of surgery and a lot of blood and plasma I was in recovery for several days. I am very happy to have him as my doctor. He is fantastic.
About Dr. Omar Araim, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1548474570
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Tulare Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Araim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Araim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Araim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Araim works at
Dr. Araim has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Araim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Araim speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Araim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Araim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Araim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Araim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.