Dr. Omar Araim, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Omar Araim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Araim works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Surgical Services
    1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 210, Fresno, CA 93720

Jan 03, 2017
Dr. Araim saved my life a couple of years ago after a botched cardiac catherization surgery left me bleeding internally by another doctor in town. After a few hours of surgery and a lot of blood and plasma I was in recovery for several days. I am very happy to have him as my doctor. He is fantastic.
MJR in Visalia, Ca — Jan 03, 2017
  Vascular Surgery
  25 years of experience
  English, Arabic, French and Spanish
  Male
  1548474570
  Cleveland Clinic Hospital
  Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
  Emory University School of Medicine
  Vascular Surgery
  Saint Agnes Medical Center
  Adventist Health Hanford
  Kaweah Health Medical Center
  Sierra View Medical Center
  Tulare Regional Medical Center

Dr. Omar Araim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Araim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Araim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Araim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Araim has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Araim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Araim speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Araim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Araim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Araim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Araim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

