Dr. Omar Alkharabsheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkharabsheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Alkharabsheh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Alkharabsheh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Alkharabsheh works at
Locations
-
1
USA Mitchell Cancer Institute1660 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 665-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mclaren Greater Lansing401 W Greenlawn Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alkharabsheh?
He is very knowledgeable about my CLL and offers explanations to my questions in terms I can understand. He is caring and very thorough. .
About Dr. Omar Alkharabsheh, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306124813
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State Univ Colleg Of Human Med
- Hurley Medical Center, Michigan State Univ Affil.
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkharabsheh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alkharabsheh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkharabsheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkharabsheh works at
Dr. Alkharabsheh has seen patients for Lymphocytosis, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkharabsheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alkharabsheh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkharabsheh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkharabsheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkharabsheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.