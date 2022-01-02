Overview

Dr. Omar Alkharabsheh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Alkharabsheh works at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.