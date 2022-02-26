Dr. Omar Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
Ark. Cardiovascular & Arrhythmia Center Plc.6050 Greenfield Rd Ste 101, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 831-9801Friday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
First Michigan Health Inc.32320 Michigan Ave, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (313) 945-9000
-
3
Detroit Medical Center4160 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 831-9801
- 4 311 Mack Ave Ste 62100, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 831-9801
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I am so glad Dr. Omar Ali, MD was available when my Hubby had a heart attack. He is a very patient, knowledgeable, & helpful with our concerns & questions. I would recommend him too family & friends.
About Dr. Omar Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1760665863
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Hypotension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.