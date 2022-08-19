Dr. Omar Al Ustwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Ustwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Al Ustwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Al Ustwani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Can Inst
Dr. Al Ustwani works at
Locations
Southern Oncology and Hematology1505 W Sherman Ave Ste 101, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Salem Medical Center
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in Dr Ustwani's care several times. When a person is going through any cancer diagnosis it's terrifying. But he has always been so patient and helpful in answering all my questions. He explains everything...which is an important factor... so many doctors seem to be unaware of this. I highly recommend Dr Ustwani
About Dr. Omar Al Ustwani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Can Inst
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Ustwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Ustwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Ustwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Al Ustwani works at
Dr. Al Ustwani has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Ustwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Ustwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Ustwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Ustwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Ustwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.