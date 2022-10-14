Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omar Akhtar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Omar Akhtar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
1
Mercy Medical Associates LLC Dba Mercy7502 State Rd Ste 1180, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 686-3637
2
Comprehensive Cardiology Consultants Inc.4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 212, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-3637
3
Mercy Health Monfort Heights Endocrinology3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 340, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 686-2663
4
Mercy Medical Associates LLC Dba Mercy2055 Hospital Dr Ste 355, Batavia, OH 45103 Directions (513) 686-3637
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I am so so grateful to be seeing Dr Akhtar for my thyroid cancer. I cannot imagine a better physician for me at this time. He is so kind, professional, thoughtful, and does an excellent job sharing with me the details.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902093081
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Akhtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.