Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They graduated from University of California Irvine School of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.
Locations
Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy1 Union St Ste 203, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (856) 772-1617Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy2 Princess Rd Ste E, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 912-2801Thursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was leery about getting sinus surgery. Quite a few times I was going to back out and left messages at the office. It was Dr. Ahmed himself who called me each time and reassured me about the procedures needed. His bedside manner is second to none, his direct contact with patients is exemplary, and I have recommended him to 4 others already. Top notch for sure. Other Drs. should take lessons from him. Personable, clear, precise, and professional. Great asset to the Penn name.
About Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1689012924
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of California Irvine School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
