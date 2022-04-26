See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Ahmed works at Pasadena Advanced Surgery Institute in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pasadena Advanced Surgery Institute
    1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 110, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 26, 2022
    A million stars from start to finish!! I’ve been so scared for years to get this mommy makeover! Dr. Ahmed brings his A game every single time he walks in through the door! My body went back in time 10 years, but my mind is still trying to catch up! Honestly it’s a pleasure to go shopping, a pleasure to have my confidence restored. Dr. Ahmed is soft spoken, kind and really listens to YOUR concerns. It’s easy to tell that he is not money hungry and that your best interests are what he is concerned with! Don’t look any further if you are considering any plastic surgery. I would recommend Dr. Ahmed over any surgeon in LA!
    About Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1104970540
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
