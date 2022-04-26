Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Locations
Pasadena Advanced Surgery Institute1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 110, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A million stars from start to finish!! I’ve been so scared for years to get this mommy makeover! Dr. Ahmed brings his A game every single time he walks in through the door! My body went back in time 10 years, but my mind is still trying to catch up! Honestly it’s a pleasure to go shopping, a pleasure to have my confidence restored. Dr. Ahmed is soft spoken, kind and really listens to YOUR concerns. It’s easy to tell that he is not money hungry and that your best interests are what he is concerned with! Don’t look any further if you are considering any plastic surgery. I would recommend Dr. Ahmed over any surgeon in LA!
About Dr. Omar Ahmed, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
- 1104970540
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic, Spanish and Urdu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
