Dr. Omar Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
Coryse Brathwaite-dean MD PC3460 Old Washington Rd Ste 301, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 893-3484
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was very apprehensive during my initial appointment, but Dr. Ahmad and his staff put me at ease very quickly. I left knowing that I was in good hands and would receive outstanding care.
About Dr. Omar Ahmad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1093715310
Education & Certifications
- MA Eye and Ear Infirm
- State U Of Ny
- The Lankenau Hosp Jefferson U
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.