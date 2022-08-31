Overview

Dr. Om Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Singh works at Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.