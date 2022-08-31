Dr. Om Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Om Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Om Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Om Singh Medical Center Inc2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 736-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Amazing doctor. Takes time with his patients and is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Om Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1023115193
Education & Certifications
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.