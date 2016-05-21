Overview

Dr. Om Sharma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.



Dr. Sharma works at Om P Sharma MD PC in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.