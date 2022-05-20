See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Detroit Lakes, MN
Dr. Om Prakash Sharma, MB BS

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Om Prakash Sharma, MB BS is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. 

Dr. Sharma works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Block
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement Revision
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Total Hip Replacement
Wrist Fracture
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2022
    Dr. Sharma performed carpal tunnel on both my hands and now they are doing great! No numbness, no pain. Thanks Dr. Sharma!
    Jim — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Om Prakash Sharma, MB BS

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1104378884
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
    • CHI St. Joseph's Health
    • Essentia Health-Fosston

    Dr. Om Prakash Sharma, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

