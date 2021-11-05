See All Gastroenterologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Overview

Dr. Om Chaurasia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Chaurasia works at Pacific Gastroenterology Medical in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Locations

    Om P Chaurasia MD
    26421 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 140A, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 365-8836

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heartburn
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • ARTA Health Network
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 210 ratings
    Patient Ratings (210)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 05, 2021
    I had an upper endoscopy/dilation of the esophagus done. Very simple procedure and totally painless. The Dr. called me about a week later to check on my condition. I found him very easy to talk with and ask questions.
    Derek N. — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Om Chaurasia, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1528136702
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucalif Irvine College Med
    • E Carolina University School Med
    • Patna Medical College, Patna University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Om Chaurasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaurasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaurasia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaurasia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaurasia works at Pacific Gastroenterology Medical in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chaurasia’s profile.

    Dr. Chaurasia has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaurasia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    210 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaurasia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaurasia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaurasia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaurasia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

