Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durant, OK. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin



Dr. Aina works at Tri-Med Behavioral and Sleep Medical in Durant, OK with other offices in Sherman, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.