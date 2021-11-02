Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durant, OK. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Dr. Aina works at
Locations
1
Tri-Med Behavioral and Sleep Medical1705 N Washington Ave Ste D, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 982-5710
2
Tri-Med Behavioral and Sleep Medical600 E Taylor St Ste 311, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 328-6556
3
Trimed Behaviour & Sleep Medicine1601 N Travis St, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 328-6556
4
Tri-Med3140 Legacy Dr Ste 710, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great appointments with Joyce. Even on telehealth. Front office integration and scheduling was terrible. Doctors are great but not good response from front office.
About Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1083700041
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aina has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aina.
