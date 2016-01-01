Dr. Oluwatobiloba Odunsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odunsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluwatobiloba Odunsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Oluwatobiloba Odunsi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Odunsi works at
Locations
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-2962
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oluwatobiloba Odunsi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154772986
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
