Dr. Oluwatobi Ogbechie-Godec, MD

Dermatology
5 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Oluwatobi Ogbechie-Godec, MD is a Dermatologist in Stoneham, MA. 

Dr. Ogbechie-Godec works at Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Stoneham, MA in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Stoneham, MA
    92 Montvale Ave Ste 3000, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-6350
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Excellent experience! Dr. Ogbechie-Godec saw me for a worrisome spot on my cheek. She knew right away what it was and treated it expertly. The area is already healing beautifully. She is kind, caring and compassionate with a great bedside manner and her background training is top-notch! I would recommend her to anyone!!
    A. Leonard — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Oluwatobi Ogbechie-Godec, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245613751
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.