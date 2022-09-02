Dr. Oluwasola Olamikan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olamikan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluwasola Olamikan, MD
Overview
Dr. Oluwasola Olamikan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Olamikan works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Center of Alaska1917 Abbott Rd Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99507 Directions (907) 931-5009
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A friendly and efficient staff that is caring and a well ‘oiled machine’. The patient is in ‘solid hands’ throughout the whole experience with plenty of opportunity for reassurance for once concerns and questions. Thank you kindly , retired Physical Therapist and patient , Michael
About Dr. Oluwasola Olamikan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Pediatric Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olamikan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olamikan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olamikan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olamikan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olamikan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Olamikan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olamikan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olamikan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olamikan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.