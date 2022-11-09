Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omofoye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD
Overview
Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Tidelands Health Neurosciences4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8205
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Omofoye is amazing! Professional, trusting, knowledgeable, and explains things so everyone can understand. Dr. Omofoye does not make you feel rushed, and openly and honestly answers your concern and questions. His kind and gentle manner puts you at ease and he made me feel very comfortable. I trust him with my diagnoses and the path that may be taken. 5 star treatment and highly recommended.
About Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1215296223
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omofoye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omofoye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omofoye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omofoye.
