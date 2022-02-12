Dr. Oluwaseun Adeola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluwaseun Adeola, MD
Overview
Dr. Oluwaseun Adeola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Adeola works at
Locations
1
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 490-0115
2
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Castroville1051 Us Highway 90 E, Castroville, TX 78009 Directions (210) 614-5400
3
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Uvalde1038 Garner Field Rd Unit A, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (830) 283-0052
4
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Westover Hills5715 Rogers Rd Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 529-7770
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Adeola?
Dr. Adeola is skilled and compassionate surgeon. I am grateful to be under his care.
About Dr. Oluwaseun Adeola, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1518306463
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adeola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeola accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adeola using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adeola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adeola works at
Dr. Adeola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.