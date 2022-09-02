Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Familua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Locations
Dunamis Surgical Center with Aesthetics & Wellness4655 Cohen Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 532-1800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road1250 E Cliff Dr Ste 5A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-1800
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road7878 Gateway Blvd E Ste 204, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 532-1800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service. Caring. Staff caring and professional.
About Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1063714970
Education & Certifications
- Texas Endosurgery Institute
- College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University at Harlem Hospital Center
- Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Familua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Familua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Familua has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Familua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Familua speaks Spanish and Yoruba.
238 patients have reviewed Dr. Familua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Familua.
