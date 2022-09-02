Overview

Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Familua works at Dunamis Surgical Centers in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.