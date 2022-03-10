Overview

Dr. Olutomisin Adesina, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from College Of Med University Of Ibadan Nigeria and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Adesina works at CARING HANDS PEDIATRICS in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.