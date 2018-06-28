Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olabige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD
Overview
Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Starke, FL. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
Rapha Kidney Center PLLC/Dr. Olabige922 E Call St, Starke, FL 32091 Directions (352) 346-3127
Rapha Kidney Center PLLC1548b S Water St, Starke, FL 32091 Directions (352) 346-3127Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pm
Rapha Kidney Center PLLC4241 NW American Ln, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 346-3127Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pm
Northern Florida Kidney Care2216 NW 40th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 888-7500Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Northern Florida Kidney Care4960 Newberry Rd Ste 280, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (305) 752-6107
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
Ratings & Reviews
he took time to listen and answered all our questions in a way that we understood the plan.
About Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Yoruba
- 1306046214
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons at Harlem Hospital Center
- Obafemi Awolowo University College of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olabige has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olabige accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olabige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olabige speaks Yoruba.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Olabige. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olabige.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olabige, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olabige appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.