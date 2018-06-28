See All Nephrologists in Starke, FL
Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Starke, FL. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Olabige works at Rapha Kidney Center PLLC/Dr. Olabige in Starke, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL and Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Mai, MD
Dr. Martin Mai, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapha Kidney Center PLLC/Dr. Olabige
    922 E Call St, Starke, FL 32091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 346-3127
  2. 2
    Rapha Kidney Center PLLC
    1548b S Water St, Starke, FL 32091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 346-3127
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Rapha Kidney Center PLLC
    4241 NW American Ln, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 346-3127
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Northern Florida Kidney Care
    2216 NW 40th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 888-7500
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Northern Florida Kidney Care
    4960 Newberry Rd Ste 280, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 752-6107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bravera Health Seven Rivers
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Olabige?

    Jun 28, 2018
    he took time to listen and answered all our questions in a way that we understood the plan.
    — Jun 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olabige to family and friends

    Dr. Olabige's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Olabige

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD.

    About Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306046214
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons at Harlem Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Obafemi Awolowo University College of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olabige is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olabige has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olabige has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Olabige. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olabige.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olabige, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olabige appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Olutayo Olabige, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.