Overview

Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Osundeko works at Holy Spirit Endocrinology Ctr in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.