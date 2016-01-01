Overview

Dr. Olusoji Peter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Peter works at Masta Care in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Gary, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.