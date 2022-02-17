Overview

Dr. Oluseyi Fadayomi, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Fadayomi works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.