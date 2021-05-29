Overview

Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Weatherford, Palo Pinto General Hospital, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Oseni works at Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.