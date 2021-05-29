Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oseni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Weatherford, Palo Pinto General Hospital, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Oseni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lung & Sleep Specialists of North Texas1200 Clear Lake Rd, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-9993
-
2
Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas945 Hilltop Dr Ste 101, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-9993
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Medical City Weatherford
- Palo Pinto General Hospital
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oseni?
Awesome Dr
About Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1982699005
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- University Of Ilorin, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oseni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oseni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oseni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oseni works at
Dr. Oseni speaks Yoruba.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Oseni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oseni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oseni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oseni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.