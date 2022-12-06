Overview

Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Ogunlesi works at Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH and Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.