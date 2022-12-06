Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogunlesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Ogunlesi works at
Locations
Ashtabula County Medical Center2420 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Directions (440) 867-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michael P Binder MD Ltd.8587 East Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 867-4800
- 3 38033 Euclid Ave Ste T8, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 867-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O was kind enough to review my medical status with me in the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He was very nice and informative. He took his time and answered all my questions. Tom K.
About Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013182013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogunlesi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogunlesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
