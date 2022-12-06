See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Ashtabula, OH
Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

Dr. Ogunlesi works at Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH and Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ashtabula County Medical Center
    2420 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 867-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michael P Binder MD Ltd.
    8587 East Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 867-4800
  3. 3
    38033 Euclid Ave Ste T8, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 867-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ashtabula County Medical Center
  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Endocarditis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ogunlesi?

    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. O was kind enough to review my medical status with me in the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He was very nice and informative. He took his time and answered all my questions. Tom K.
    tom koenig — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ogunlesi to family and friends

    Dr. Ogunlesi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ogunlesi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD.

    About Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013182013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogunlesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogunlesi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogunlesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogunlesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogunlesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogunlesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogunlesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Olusegun Ogunlesi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.