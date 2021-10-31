Dr. Ashaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Ashaye works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Valley Healthcare2321 E Gala St Ste 3, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 888-5848
-
2
Intermountain Hospital303 N Allumbaugh St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 288-2280
- 3 2365 E Gala St Ste 2, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 288-2280
- 4 2852 S WHITE CASTLE AVE, Eagle, ID 83616 Directions (208) 288-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychiatrist I've ever seen! He is kind, caring, open to other ideas, and has a holistic approach. I've been seeing Dr. Ashaye for around 6 years now. And I will not let him go. He's so good that, if I lived anywhere else outside of the Treasure Valley, I would travel to see him for appts, even if I lived in New York, US or even Kenya (Africa). His receptionist, Nani, is great too. So kind!
About Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649208315
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
