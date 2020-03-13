Overview

Dr. Olumuyiwa Joshua, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thomaston, GA. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Upson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Joshua works at Lung Care Specialist Of Georgia in Thomaston, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.