Dr. Olumayowa Pitan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Olumayowa Pitan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. 

Dr. Pitan works at Albany Dermatology Clinic in Albany, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Albany Dermatology Clinic PA
    2709 Meredyth Dr Ste 340, Albany, GA 31707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 312-6501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Olumayowa Pitan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1730479452
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pitan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitan works at Albany Dermatology Clinic in Albany, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pitan’s profile.

    Dr. Pitan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.