Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS is accepting new patients
Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Wallace works at
Locations
J H Clinical Laboratory2220 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305 Directions (310) 644-8400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
At first I was frustrated and angry because I have been looking for a doctor to help me find out what's been wrong with me for over 4 years I had been so many doctors and none could tell me what my problem was. I went to see Dr Wallace my wait time was about 30 minutes she is the best doctor I have ever seen in my entire life. I have a wide variety of symptoms and she was able to narrow down the problem to the exact problem on the first visit. I am very impressed. She's a great listener she obviously loves what she does and that is a combination that is very hard to find at practices nowadays there needs to be more Dr like Dr Wallace but I know she is one of a kind. GOD BLESS YOU DR .WALLACE for all your excellent care that you provide to your patients
About Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1609804350
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope Cancer Center
- howard university hospital
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallace speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.