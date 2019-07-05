See All Hematologists in Inglewood, CA
Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Wallace works at Optum - Family Medicine in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    J H Clinical Laboratory
    2220 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 644-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    • City Of Hope Cancer Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallace works at Optum - Family Medicine in Inglewood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wallace’s profile.

    Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

