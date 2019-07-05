Overview

Dr. Olukemi Wallace, MB BS is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Wallace works at Optum - Family Medicine in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.