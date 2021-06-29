Dr. Fajolu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olukemi Fajolu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olukemi Fajolu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 N Caroline St Ste 5009, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-2663
-
2
Jhu - Orthopedicscolumbia10700 Charter Dr Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 546-1553
-
3
Lakeland Regional Orthopedic3030 Harden Blvd Ste 200, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 687-1250
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fajolu performed Carpel (Tunnel?) surgery on my right wrist. I was experiencing frequent numbing, tingling and somewhat uncomfortable feelings in my fingers - - especially when operating my computer and writing. The only way to alleviate this discomfort was to let my arm dangle until the symptom went away. Following the surgical procedure I awakened from local anesthetic without any 'hangover-type' effects and more importantly no pain. In the six weeks or so following I have not had any pain during recovery. On a 0-10 pain scale, my level is zero. Can't ask for anything better than that.
About Dr. Olukemi Fajolu, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023268620
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fajolu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fajolu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fajolu has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fajolu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fajolu speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fajolu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fajolu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fajolu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fajolu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.