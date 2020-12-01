Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onasanya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD
Overview
Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ogun State University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Cape Fear Neurology Associates1219 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 615-3350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Kiings Neurological Care, PLLC3820 N Elm St Ste 104, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 365-1001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Onasanya had treated me 9 years ago at Novant so I had to search to find his new practice. I'm so glad I did. He is knowledgeable, empathetic, and thorough. I felt he did a very thorough--and not rushed-- exam. I highly recommend him to anyone who needs a neurologist
About Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery/New York Prebyterian
- Seton Hall University/New Jersey Neuroscience Institute
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Ogun State University
- Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onasanya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onasanya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onasanya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onasanya has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onasanya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Onasanya speaks Yoruba.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Onasanya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onasanya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onasanya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onasanya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.