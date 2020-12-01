Overview

Dr. Olukayode Onasanya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ogun State University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Onasanya works at Cape Fear Neurology Associates in Fayetteville, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.