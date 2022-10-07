See All Psychiatrists in Edina, MN
Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (94)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Awosika works at Pinnacle Behavioral Healthcare in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Behavioral Healthcare
    6600 France Ave S Ste 415, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 303-6832
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Pinnacle Behavioral Healthcare
    2800 County Road 42 W # 217, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 303-6832
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dr A has been my Doctor for over a year now. When I started at Pinnacle I was given a provider who treated me very poorly due to my history with substance use disorder. I filed a complaint with Pinnacle and they assigned me to Dr. A. Dr A has been nothing but supportive, he is able to listen and hear the needs of his clients. He is progressive and up to date on new options for mental health. I felt like I could ask him anything without judgement and even joke with him. He is able to connect with people and keep the relationship human. So many places now are so fearful of client centered care, whereas Dr. A is not. He definitely provides facts and lets the person who knows themselves the best share necessary information without judgement. Thanks Dr. A, if it wasn't for you I would never recommend Pinnacle.
    About Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    NPI Number
    • 1073539953
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
