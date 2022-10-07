Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awosika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Awosika works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Behavioral Healthcare6600 France Ave S Ste 415, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 303-6832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pinnacle Behavioral Healthcare2800 County Road 42 W # 217, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 303-6832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mayo Clinic
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Minnesota Medical Assistance
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- PreferredOne
- Principal Life
- SelectCare
- Starmark
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Teamcare
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Wisconsin Medical Assistance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awosika?
Dr A has been my Doctor for over a year now. When I started at Pinnacle I was given a provider who treated me very poorly due to my history with substance use disorder. I filed a complaint with Pinnacle and they assigned me to Dr. A. Dr A has been nothing but supportive, he is able to listen and hear the needs of his clients. He is progressive and up to date on new options for mental health. I felt like I could ask him anything without judgement and even joke with him. He is able to connect with people and keep the relationship human. So many places now are so fearful of client centered care, whereas Dr. A is not. He definitely provides facts and lets the person who knows themselves the best share necessary information without judgement. Thanks Dr. A, if it wasn't for you I would never recommend Pinnacle.
About Dr. Olukayode Awosika, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1073539953
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PRETORIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awosika has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awosika accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awosika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awosika works at
Dr. Awosika has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awosika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awosika speaks Yoruba.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Awosika. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awosika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awosika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awosika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.